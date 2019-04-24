It’s ‘football for a fiver’ at Oldham Athletic for final day clash against the Cobblers

Ticket prices for the Cobblers’ final match of the season at Oldham Athletic on May 4 have been reduced to just £5 for adults.

The Latics are offering ‘football for a fiver’ after a bumper crowd turned out for Easter Monday’s 3-2 win over Mansfield Town following a similar promotion.

Oldham, who are still in with a chance of claiming a play-off place, have announced that ticket prices for the Cobblers clash with £5 for adults, £3 concessions and just £1 for under-18s.

An Oldham club statement read: “Admission prices have been reduced again, this time for the visit of Northampton Town to Boundary Park on the final day of the league season.

“Following the success on Easter Monday with a bumper crowd, Latics would like to thank those who supported the club in a thrilling fixture by offering ‘football for a fiver’ once more.

“With the local community showing their support for their local club again it means the atmosphere inside Boundary Park will continue to help the players in what may be a very important fixture.

“Taking place on Saturday 4 May at 3pm, the last domestic fixture of the regular season (2019/20) is always an opportunity for supporters to thank the playing staff and vice versa, whilst also as a club remembering those friends of Oldham Athletic who have sadly passed away over the course of the campaign.”

The Cobblers have been given an initial allocation of 800 tickets for the Chadderton Road Stand, and the tickets are now on sale from the PTS Academy Stadium and ntfcdirect.co.uk.

If any supporter has already purchased a ticket at the previous, higher price, they can contact the ticket office to arrange a refund of the balance. The deadline for this refund is 4pm on Friday, May 3.