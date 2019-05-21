Hoskins in contention for goal of the season award

Sam Hoskins’ brilliant goal at Tranmere Rovers is up for the Sky Sports League Two Goal of the Season award.

The 26-year-old showed fantastic awareness and excellent technique to cleverly convert David Buchanan’s cross during February’s meeting at Prenton Park, sending a first-time flick looping over home stopper Scott Davies.

It proved to be the winning goal as Northampton ran out 2-1 victors over Micky Mellon’s Tranmere.

Hoskins faces competition from 11 other players for the award. They are: Danny Mayor, Nicky Maynard, Lee Frecklington, Matthew Dolan, Danny Grainger, Wes Thomas, George Williams, Shay McCartan, Illias Chair, Jamie Devitt and former Town player Hiram Boateng.

Vote for the Cobblers man by clicking on the following link: https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11750/11722480/watch-vote-league-two-goal-of-the-season.