Hoskins ‘gets as frustrated as the fans’ over his inconsistent form

Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins admits he gets ‘as frustrated as the fans’ over his inability to string together consistent performances this season.

The 26-year-old took his tally to five goals in 40 appearances this season when scoring from close-range just five minutes into Saturday’s game against Port Vale.

It was his first goal since the former Southampton man netted twice at Tranmere Rovers nine games earlier, with the second of those goals at Prenton Park winning the EFL Goal of the Month award for February.

But Hoskins has struggled to impress on a regular basis, much to the frustration of Cobblers supporters, and he admits it’s something he’s well aware of.

“I can’t put my finger on it,” he said. “I can assure you I get as frustrated as the fans do but all I do is try my best and try and make things happen for the team.

“Obviously on Saturday it was good to get a goal and from there we wanted to push forward and we should have but we didn’t.

“Hopefully I can add more goals before the end of the season and help the team push up the table.”

Only David Cornell (40) and Aaron Pierre (35) have made more league starts than Hoskins (34) this season, and he’ll be hoping to chalk up another one when the Cobblers head to relegation-battling Notts County on Saturday.

“It’ll be a hard game of course,” he added. “When teams are fighting for their lives it can be difficult but we know there are no easy games in this league.

“We just focus on ourselves and try and do the same things that have brought us success and that’s what we’ll do this week - we’ll work towards the game and focus on how we can win.”