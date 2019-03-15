Hoskins ‘delighted’ as he claims league two goal of the month award for February

Cobblers attacker Sam Hoskins has won the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month competition for February.

The 25-year-old won the award for his stunning backheeled second goal in the 2-1 win at Tranmere Rovers on February 5.

Hoskins received 46 per cent of the public vote, seeing off competition from Swindon Town’s Kaiyne Woolery and Stevenage’s Illias Chair.

The goal was even more important as it sealed the three points for the Cobblers, a win that has set them off on their current seven-match unbeaten run.

Hoskins said: “It was a good cross from David Buchanan, I didn’t have the time or space to take a touch and control the ball so it was about helping it on and aiming for the far post as much as anything.

“It came off perfectly and it was a very good time for us because we were under a lot of pressure but we took a lead into half-time and went on to win what was a very important game for us.

“I’m delighted to have won the award, and hopefully we can keep our good form going in to the final nine games of the season.”

An EFL statement described the goal by saying: “Marked closely and running diagonally across the area, Hoskins defied all logic as he backheeled home a half-volley and threw in a pirouette for good measure.”