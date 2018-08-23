Hoskins believes Cobblers have deserved better, and the wins will come

Sam Hoskins insists he is still encouraged by the Cobblers’ performances, despite their results leaving them sitting in the bottom four of the Sky Bet League Two table.

Four matches into the new campaign, Town have picked up just two points from a possible 12, and on Tuesday turned in their worst performance of the embryonic season to date when they went down 1-0 at previously pointless Morecambe.

Boss Dean Austin was not a happy man after the game, and suggested a little over-confidence may have crept into the Cobblers camp, but Hoskins felt it was a match Town could and should have won, if they had taken their chances.

“We’re disappointed not to win any game,” said Hoskins.

“The amount of chances we created on Tuesday was the same as the other games, and we should have been well ahead.

“It was then a poor goal to concede right before half-time, but we reacted well and created chances, but for one reason or another we can’t put them away at the minute.

“I think we’d be more worried if we weren’t playing well and we weren’t creating chances.

”It’s so disappointing now and we’re all hurting a lot, but we do need to stay positive.

“We’ve got another game on Saturday (at Colchester United) and we’ll look to go and win that, as we do every game.

“We’ll prepare right and recover well and look to get three points.”

Town were backed by a travelling army of 230 supporters at Morecambe on Tuesday, and many were unhappy with what they witnessed.

There was plenty of criticism flying the Cobblers’ way via social media, but Hoskins has urged the supporters to stick with the team.

“We’ve just got to stay positive,” said the former Yeovil Town man.

“I know it’s very difficult to watch and go through as fans and they’ve been great with us, but we’ve got to stay together and stay positive.”