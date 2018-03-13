Hasselbaink’s ‘fingers crossed’ for van Veen’s Cobblers return

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is keeping his fingers crossed that striker Kevin van Veen will be fit and available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Rotherham United at Sixfields.

The January transfer window signing has made just one substitute appearance and one start since his move from Scunthorpe United, not featuring at all since damaging knee ligaments in the 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon on February 10.

Van Veen suffered medial ligament damage and has been working hard to regain fitness for the past four weeks, and Hasselbaink believes the striker, who was bought for an undisclosed fee, is almost there.

“Kevin should be training with the group fully from Thursday, fingers crossed,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He went for another scan on Monday, and I think he had a little injection that will clear up a little bit of irritation.

“He had to stay off his legs on Monday, and today (Tuesday) he is not allowed to train, but is getting treatment for mobilisation.

“From tomorrow he will start running on the pitch by himself, and then on Thursday he joins in with the group.

“Kevin will then be assessed to see how well he is, but he is a fit lad so i think he should be available for selection for Saturday if everything goes well.”

Town have no other fresh injury concerns following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers, although Hasselbaink knows he will be without midfielder Matt Crooks for the next three matches.

Crooks was red-carded after picking up two cautions at the Memorial Stadium, and as it was his third sending off of the season, he is banned for three games and now sits out the matches against Rotherham Shrewsbury Town (March 20) and Fleetwood (March 24).