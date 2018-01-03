Hasselbaink: Hildeberto Pereira will give the Cobblers ‘creativity and a spark’

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes new signing Hildeberto Pereira will give the Cobblers ‘creativity and a spark’.

The 21-year-old winger has joined Town on loan until the end of the season, swapping life at Polish champions Legia Warsaw for Sixfields.

Pereira began his career at Benfica, and is a Portugal international at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level.

He came to the attention of Hasselbaink while playing for Nottingham Forest on loan from Benfica last season, with the Town boss managing Queens Park Rangers against the City Ground club.

Pereira played 25 times for Forest, and was linked with potential moves to Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, before joining Legia Warsaw where he has struggled to hold down a first team place.

But he has clearly made a mark on Hasselbaink, who said: “I have come up against Hildeberto a number of times and have been very impressed.

“I think he will be a big asset to us.

“He is full of pace and energy, he can take players on and he will offer us natural width, creativity and a spark.

“He is lively, unpredictable and he can have the fans on the edge of their seats and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He has the potential to be a real crowd favourite and I am very excited to be able to welcome him to Sixfields.”

Providing Pereira’s international clearance comes through in time from FIFA, he will be available for selection for Saturday’s home Sky Bet League One date with Southend United.