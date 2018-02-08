Hasselbaink confirms he will be making changes for AFC Wimbledon trip

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be making changes to the Cobblers starting line-up for Saturday’s crunch Sky Bet League One clash at relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon.

The Town manager was deeply disappointed by his team’s performance in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of second-from-bottom Rochdale.

I don’t think there is too many options, because some (players) are in your plans and some are not. Obviously you have to provide for them all, but the team will have to pick themselves Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

He described the performance as ‘flat’, and insisted the Cobblers got exactly what they deserved, which was nothing.

Well, it seems some players will be paying for that with their starting place at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Asked if he will switch things up for the Wimbledon trip, Hasselbaink said: “Yes, after that performance, I need to change one or two things.”

Pressed on exactly what the team needs to improve on, the Dutchman added: “The energy and commitment. We need more.”

Options for the changes certainly aren’t a concern for the Cobblers boss, as he has a first-team squad that is almost 30-strong.

But he insists he won’t be confused by having too many players to pick from, and that his selection thinking is clear as he attempts to drag Town away from the bottom four.

“I don’t think there is too many options, because some (players) are in your plans and some are not,” said Hasselbaink.

“Obviously you have to privide for them all, but the team will have to pick themselves.

“If you have been picked then you have to try to keep that shirt, and you have to do the right thing for the team.

“That is what is going to make us strong.”

One player who could get a first start for the club is striker Kevin van Veen, who made his Town debut as a second-half substitute in the loss to Dale, following his transfer from Scunthorpe United.

“The good thing is that Kevin is versatile,” said Hasselbaink.

“He can play as the one behind, he can also play as a number nine, and that is why he was brought into the club.

“He is here to give pressure and to score us a lot of goals.”