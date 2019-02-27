Hammers midfielder Powell is finding his feet at the Cobblers

Cobblers midfielder Joe Powell feels he’s settling in well to life as a League Two footballer.

The 20-year-old joined Northampton on loan from Premier League West Ham United last month, the first time he’s played for a team other than the Hammers during his short career.

He took a little while to find his feet on the pitch after subdued performances on debut at home to Morecambe and then against Tranmere Rovers and Crawley Town, but he produced his best display to date at Stevenage on Saturday.

Scoring his first senior goal with a neat finish on 19 minutes, Powell was voted man of the match for his performance by almost 50 per cent of the club’s fans on social media.

“I’m enjoying it,” said the midfielder on his loan spell at the PTS. “When you go out on loan, especially for the first time, you’re asking questions and you’re wondering how it’s going to go but the lads have been brilliant with me.

“I feel I’ve gelled into the squad really well. West Ham are watching my progress and we have people like Paul Konchesky at the club who are helping with the loan players.”

Powell came up against one of his West Ham team-mates in Stevenage’s Moses Makasi at the Lamex, and he hopes he can impress those monitoring his progress back at the Premier League outfit.

“The U23s manager have been messaging me and all the boys have supported me,” he added. “One of my team-mates was playing for Stevenage too so they keep in contact with us.

“They’re always asking questions and pushing me and that’s the best thing. It could be the start of a relationship between the clubs.

“Who knows what will happen at the end of the season but I want to keep playing games and doing the best I can when I get an opportunity.”