Halesowen complete double as Town count the cost of injuries

Halesowen Town did not allow their FA Trophy exploits to detract from their BetVictor Southern League form when completing the double over Daventry Town on Tuesday.

Fresh from a shock solitary goal success over National League high-flyers FC Halifax, the Yeltz won 4-0 at Elderstubbs.

This time though the final score line did not do justice to a hard-working Daventry side which ran out of steam when conceding three goals in the last 10 minutes. In both the home and away clashes, Town have conceded four second half goals against a side which has only let in 14 goals in 22 Division One Central outings.

Promotion clearly beckons for a Black Country outfit which has beaten Non-League big boys Gateshead, Bradford Park Avenue and Halifax to earn a Trophy quarter-final at Barnet next month.

A crowd of 153, Daventry’s biggest midweek attendance this season, witnessed an evenly-balanced first half in which Jack O’Connor and Kyle Barnett starred in the home defence. Unfortunately for Daventry influential midfield player Jack Finch limped off in the 25th minute to join top scorer Jack Bowen and club captain Ross Harris on a growing injury list.

Town could and perhaps should have led at the interval as a 40th minute goalmouth scramble saw keeper Brendon Bunn bring off two good saves before the referee missed an obvious handball by the visitors.

Then the game was turned on its head under the influence of Halesowen substitute Simeon Cobourne whose 70th minute cross enabled the unmarked Montel Gibson to score his 29th goal of the season.

Cobourne went onto score twice himself in a 30-second burst on the 80-minute mark before Josh Hawker rounded off the scoring in the dying stages of a match which was not as one-sided as the final score would suggest.