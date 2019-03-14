Grismby boss Jolley calls for calm as Mariners prepare for Cobblers

Boss Michael Jolley has called for ‘calm’ among the Grimsby Town faithful as he prepares his side to take on the in-form Cobblers at Blundell Park on Saturday.

The Mariners suffered their third straight Sky Bet League Two defeat when they were thumped 4-1 at Prenton Park, but Jolley felt the scoreline was a harsh reflection on the way his team performed.

And he is confident that if they can produce a similar performance this weekend then they can cause Keith Curle’s men problems.

“I think we need to stay calm,” said Jolley, whose side sit 16th in the table, 15 points above the drop zone, and four behind the 11th-placed Cobblers.

“Tranmere’s goalkeeper won man of the match and we had a number of good chances.

“I also think it’s important that we don’t overreact (to the result).

“Nobody’s more disappointed about the result than me, the players, and certainly the supporters that went to Tranmere on Tuesday.

“It’s a bitterly disappointing result, but sometimes you have to look beyond the result.

“People may choose to think that sounds like an excuse, but my job as a manager is to try and illicit performances from these players, and Tuesday night was ironically an improvement on Saturday’s performance (when Grimsby lost 2-1 at Crawley Town).

“We need to try and build on that, and have another good performance this Saturday against Northampton.”