Great expectations but Town come unstuck at Halesowen

Daventry Town were unable to live up to expectations when losing 5-0 to high flying Halesowen at Grove Park on Saturday.

It was the biggest crowd to watch the Purple Army since 660 fans packed the Elderstubbs to see Kettering Town win an Elderstubbs local derby by the only goal on Boxing Day five years ago.

Things began well enough in the West Midlands BetVictor Southern League clash at the weekend with a Ross Harris-inspired Daventry defence holding out for 43 minutes until Robbie Bunn opened the scoring with a wickedly deflected shot.

By then the Town’s new left back Jack O’Connor had made a goal-line clearance before twice becoming ruthlessly exposed on the right flank as the Yeltz ran riot in the second half. Bunn then doubled the advantage with his seventh goal in 11 matches as Halesowen scored twice inside a minute soon after the restart.

The electrifying pace of Isai Marselia enabled him to score goal number three in his recall from a loan period at Sutton Coldfield which yielded 16 goals in only 24 appearances.

A foul by Harris on the elusive Marselia led to Ash Sammons scoring the fourth goal from the penalty spot before substitute Simeon Cobourne used his pace to round off the scoring in the 80th minute.

The nearest Daventry came to scoring were through a couple of long range shots from the energetic Aaron King but in truth Halesowen goalkeeper Brad Callow did not have to make a single save all afternoon.

This heavy defeat was a serious learning curve for a Daventry side which faces Barton Rovers next at the Elderstubbs after the Bedfordshire team’s shock win over Division One Central leaders Corby Town.

Arron Parkinson’s side faces tough times ahead with a visit to Corby on February 1 followed by the return fixture with rampant Halesowen ten days later.