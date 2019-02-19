Goode singled out for praise as Cobblers turn their focus to building for next season

Centre-back Ash Taylor has been impressed by new signing Charlie Goode and the swift impact he’s made on the Cobblers defence.

Signed on loan from Scunthorpe United last month, Goode was in fine form during Town’s recent success on the road to Tranmere and Lincoln, and he was also the overwhelming choice for man of the match when Cobblers hosted Crawley on Saturday, despite playing out of position at right-back.

The 23-year-old looks set be a regular in Keith Curle’s team from now until the end of the season when his loan contract ends.

“Charlie’s a great lad and he’s settled in very well,” said Taylor. “He’s got a lot of confidence for a young lad but he has plenty of experience.

“He knows the role and he’s comfortable in the position. He’s physical and aggressive and that’s all you can ask for. He put in a great performance on Saturday.

“The back four was solid again and it was another clean sheet. We haven’t had too many of them but we defended resolutely away from home and hopefully we can build on it.”

Taylor’s own form has also improved in the last few weeks, although he admits the Cobblers remain far from the finished product as a team.

“You’ve got to be adaptable, especially in the modern game,” he added. “You come up against different formations and different players and the gaffer looks at each game and he’ll see what we need to do.

“But it’s a work in progress. There’s been too much change with players in and players out and managers in and out and the staff as well.

“So it’s a work in progress. What we wanted at the start of the season was promotion but obviously things have changed and it’s about building for next year and putting a strong foundation for a promotion challenge.”

Next up for Town is a trip to Stevenage this weekend. “We’ll go into the game with confidence, especially with our recent away form,” continued Taylor. “We’ve been pretty solid and I thought we should have beaten them when we played at home.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t but we’ll take confidence and the positives from recent games and go there looking for the win.”