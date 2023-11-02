Kye Little celebrates opening the scoring for Daventry Town at Lutterworth on Saturday (Picture: Dan Lowson)

The Purple Army were impressive victors once again last weekend, cruising to a 4-1 triumph at Lutterworth Town in United Counties League Premier Division South.

Town made it look easy against mid-table Lutterworth, moving into the top five in the process, and to within just six points of new leaders Wellingborough Town, having played a game more.

It was a fourth successive league win for Daren Young's men, and a seventh success in their last eight UCL encounters.

It took a little while for Daventry to click at Lutterworth as the away side endured a frustrating opening 25 minutes.

But when they got going, they proved hard to stop.

Leon Lobjoit was inveitably involved in the opening goal as he collected a long ball and hit an effort from 18 yards, leading to the ball being spilled into the path of Kye Little, who put it away.

Just eight minutes later, Lutterworth failed to properly deal with a corner and the ball fell to Connor Furlong 25 yards out, with the Purple Army player firing it into the net in fine fashion.

It was then Town's turn to struggle with defending a corner as they failed to clear the danger, allowing Lutterworth to scramble the ball over the line.

The game was close at the break, but Daventry started the second half the stronger, restoring their two-goal lead when Archie May delivered a fantastic strike from a free-kick.

Town had further chances to increase their lead before they finally made the game truly safe with seven minutes to play.

A free-kick was played across goal and after the ball fell to the feet of Tarik Dallas, he had no trouble with netting the fourth goal to finish the job.

There was a big chance to make it five in the final seconds but top scorer Lobjoit, who had endured an unusually frustrating day in front of goal, pulled his penalty wide.

Nevertheless, it was another impressive success for the Purple Army, whose next game is a league match at Yaxley on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).