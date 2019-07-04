Former Cobblers striker Revell calls time on his long career

Former Northampton striker Alex Revell has called time on his 18-year playing career.

The 35-year-old started out at Cambridge United and went on to play for a further 12 different clubs, including an 18-month spell at the Cobblers.

Signed by then-manager Rob Page, Revell made 57 appearances for Town between June 2016 and January 2018, scoring 13 goals, before leaving for Stevenage.

The former Cardiff and Wigan man, who also turned out for Brighton, Southend and Rotherham, enjoyed some success at the Lamex, including scoring against the Cobblers last season, but he’s now decided to hang up his boots.

Revell said in a statement: “When I started by career in professional football at 16 I never thought about the day that I would finally hang up my boots.

“I have had the most amazing career, played at incredible clubs and met some truly inspirational people, as well as true friends that will be with me forever.

“I cannot describe in words the truly amazing highs, like scoring at Wembley, and the lows I have experienced in football.

“The memories I have and the emotions I’ve experienced in the last 18 years, playing over 500 games, can never be replicated and will stay with me forever.

“The time has come though for a new and exciting chapter. The decision to stop playing was by no means an easy one but the time is right.”