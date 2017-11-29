Former Cobblers boss Edinburgh lands head coach role at Leyton Orient

Former Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh is back in football after being named the new head coach of National League outfit Leyton Orient.

Edinburgh was sacked as Town manager at the end of August after just nine months in charge, with the Cobblers rock-bottom of Sky Bet League One having lost four out of four.

He has quickly got himself back into work after just three months out, and takes over an Orient side currently fifth bottom of the table.

The Brisbane Road outfit were relegated from the Football League in May, and have found life in English football’s ‘fifth division’ difficult.

Edinburgh has been handed the task of guiding the east London club away from the bottom of the National League, and back towards the League.

Orient director of football Martin Ling said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome Justin to this football club.

“We built up a criteria for a head coach and Justin ticked all of the boxes.

“He has experience in the National League, which I feel is of huge importance, but also enjoyed success in this division by achieving promotion with Newport.

“What I really liked about Justin’s CV was that he started in non-League, and earned his stripes by succeeding at this level before building on that in the Football League.

“We are focused on moving this club forward, but the first hurdle is the most difficult in getting out of this division and that has been proven over the years with several teams that have dropped out of the Football League.

“Justin has overcome that first hurdle before, and is someone that we know can be very productive.

“He has a record of pulling teams away from trouble and improving them during his tenure.

“It has been an extensive search and we said that we would leave no stone unturned.

“We feel as a club that we have got the right man, and the sooner Justin starts working with our players and gets this season turning around, the better for every single person that is connected to Leyton Orient.”

Edinburgh’s furst game in charge of the Os is this Saturday when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Solihull Moors.