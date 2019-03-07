Foley keen to extend Cobblers stay, but relaxed about the future

Sam Foley admits he would like to extend his stay at the Cobblers, but that he will ‘go and play somewhere else’ to continue his career if that is what has to happen.

The former Port Vale man’s Town contract expires this summer, and he says that as yet he has heard nothing with regards to a new deal coming his way.

Foley has been one of the Cobblers’ most impressive and consistent performers this season, and when he is fit and available has become one of manager Keith Curle’s first picks.

Having been signed by Justin Edinburgh in the summer of 2017, Foley endured a frustrating first season as he found himself in and out of the side under three different managers in Edinburgh, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dean Austin.

In all he made just 18 starts in all competitions, but this season, with almost a quarter of the league campaign still to be played, Foley has already made 22 starts in league two and 26 overall - and he has just spent six weeks out with a back injury.

It is clear he is a pivotal player for Curle, but as he prepares for Saturday’s date with Exeter City at the PTS Academy Stadium Foley is just concentrating on the here and now rather than what may happen in the future.

Asked if he would like to stay at the club, Foley said: “Yes, I have had a good two years here.

“The first year wasn’t great, playing time wise, but this season a new manager has come in and he has shown that he likes me, and all I am concerned about at the moment is playing regular football up until the end of the season.

“We can then go from there.”

After what has been a difficult campaign at times, spirits have been lifted in recent weeks, with the team going on a five-match unbeaten run - winning three matches on the road in that time - and Foley senses that good times may be around the corner for the club.

“Everything about the club compared to a lot of clubs I have played for is sat very nicely,” said the central midfielder, who in all has made 44 starts and 13 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring four goals.

“And that’s not only on the field, but off the field as well, because the way the club is run is just brilliant for this level.

“So there are lot of factors that come into it when it comes to players choosing this and that, and that was one of them that came into it (when he joined the club).”

A footballer’s life can undoubtedly be a good one, but one of the downsides is the fact players usually only sing fairly short-term contracts, and are then at the whim of another person’s opinion of how good or effective they are at their job.

For the vast majority of players that can lead to plenty of upheaval, and the prospect of moving to a different part of the country every two or three years, but Foley takes it all in his stride.

Asked how he deals with the uncertainty and the prospect of switching clubs, Foley, who has played for seven clubs in his career, said: “I think you do get used to it.

“A lot of players get nervous, thinking their contract is up, but I just love playing football, so if it is not at this football club I will go and play somewhere else, and I will enjoy it just as much.”