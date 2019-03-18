Fitzgerald earns leaders a late point

Kieran Fitzgerald earned United Counties League leaders Daventry Town a point against Sleaford Town.

It finished all square in an entertaining premier division fixture for the neutral at Elderstubbs on Saturday as Town fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw.

The Green’s cause was hindered when keeper Chris Adams failed to control a Adam Creaney over-hit pass in the seventh minute and Orosz wasted no time in taking advantage. The visitors levelled things up through Brad Hockin just before the break and went ahead when Tom Siddons gave them the lead with a clever finish to beat Lustin Cerga.

But Sleaford couldn’t hold onto the lead and the Purple Army found an equaliser through Fitzgerald in the 72nd minute. Both sides had chances to clinch the game during a frantic final few minutes, but the winner just wouldn’t come.