Fitzgerald bags a brace as the champions sign off in style

Daventry Town celebrated their Future Lions United Counties League title in style on Monday.

The newly-crowned premier division champions completed the double over Rugby Town in front of the biggest crowd of the season in Monday’s derby at Elderstubbs where Kieran Fitzgerald bagged a brace in the 3-0 victory.

Top scorer Luke Emery returned to the starting line-up after missing the Pinchbeck match but Saturday’s goal scorer Sam Jackson missed out through injury and Adam Creaney was only on the bench after picking up a knee injury during training.

Captain Ross Harris and his defence were looking solid as they have all season. Very little got through and when it did, keeper Iustin Cerga was equal to it.

Emery had a good chance after outpacing and out muscling two defenders before his shot was well saved by Matt Hill, diving to his right.

Fitzgerald made and finished the opening goal for Town after good work down the left. Turning his man, he cut in on the by line before finding Luke Emery. He effort was tipped onto the post by Hill but Fitzgerald had continued his run into the box and he fired the loose ball into the roof of the net.

Charlie Evans had a chance to equalise just before halftime but Harris was there to get a challenge in which saw the striker’s effort clear the bar.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Town looked impenetrable and Fitzgerald got his and Town’s second goal after his pace took him into the box before beating two Rugby defenders and slotting the ball home.

Town made the game safe moments later when Fitzgerald found Creaney out wide and his cross was misjudged by the keeper. Rico Alexander adjusted to nod the ball over the line for his first goal of the season, much to the delight of the home supporters.