Fit and firing Morias hungry for more after making a good first impression

Trying to find positives in defeat has become a tedious task over the past 12 months but at least Junior Morias had the good grace to provide an obvious plus point in Town’s latest night of disappointment at Wycombe Wanderers.

Belatedly making his debut for the club following an injury-ravaged few months, the former Posh forward was in from the off in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Adams Park and his eagerness to impress was a feature throughout the evening

The 23-year-old was bright and busy for the 73 minutes he was on the pitch, dropping deep to receive possession and going long to make runs in behind, but clear-cut chances were at a premium, both for him and his team.

Having struggled with ankle problems for the past few months though, Morias was just happy to finally give Cobblers fans a taste of what he’s all about.

“It was a positive night for me,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming and I really want to get out there but the gaffer and the staff are looking after me and it’s just about time.

“I don’t want to get anymore injuries and I want to have an injury-free season and kick on and be with the boys through thick and thin.”

I want to bring passion, hunger, energy and goals, Goals is the first thing and I want to provide options, like running in behind and getting on the ball and chasing lost causes.

A summer recruit from rivals Peterborough United, Morias was a frustrated bystander for the first 10 days of Town’s League Two campaign as he looked to shake off the ankle injury which kept him out of the end of last term.

But judging by his hard-working display on Tuesday, he apppears to be close to full fitness.

“The ankle is not my issue at the minute,” he said. “The staff are just worrying about other parts of my body, calves and hamstrings and that, so they don’t want to throw me in and I pull something.

“I know it takes time but in terms of the ankle, it’s all fine and and positive I’m just ready and hungry to go.”

And what can fans expect once he’s up to full speed?

“I want to bring passion, hunger, energy and goals,” he said. “Goals is the first thing and I want to provide options, like running in behind and getting on the ball and chasing lost causes.

“I want to help to us defend because they work so hard week in and week out so if they’re going to clear the ball I’ll look to get onto the lost causes and give the defence a breather.

“There are loads of things to come from me and lots of positive things.”

Going out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday was not a disaster in itself but it still goes down as another missed opportunity for Cobblers to chalk up their first win of the season.

At least on this occasion there were mitigating circumstances. With manager Dean Austin naming a makeshift team, Town matched the League One hosts in the first-half before losing their way once Randell Williams’ 50th-minute header had them playing catch up.

A late rally from the visitors saw Ash Taylor – a surprise choice – miss a penalty and then Sam Hoskins fire in the equaliser, but Wycombe prevailed 7-6 in the subsequent penalty shoot-out as Jordan Turnbull missed the decisive spot kick.

“I thought we did well in spells of the game,” reflected Morias. “We’re gutted to have lost the way we did on penalties but it will turn for us.

“It just shows us and shows the fans that there’s more to come from this group. I think this will be a positive season.”

Morias’ positivity is sorely-needed at a time when there’s not much of it around.

“We’re positive regardless,” he continued ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge. “Win, lose or draw, we stick by each other and believe in the manager’s philosophy and believe in what we’re doing.

“We’re going through a little phase at the minute but it’ll turn and when it turns and we start clicking, I think we’ll be unstoppable.”