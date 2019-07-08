’Excited’ West pleased with Sileby run-out as Cobblers hit the ground running

Cobblers assistant manager Colin West described Saturday’s 7-0 win over Northampton Sileby Rangers as an ‘excellent’ way to kick-off their pre-season campaign.

Vadaine Oliver, who only joined the club from Morecambe last week, marked his first Town appearance with a second-half hat-trick as Keith Curle handed game-time to eight of his 11 summer signings.

Chris Lines was the only one to start in the first-half, when Andy Williams and Junior Morias netted, before an almost entirely different team took to the pitch after half-time, including the likes of Nicky Adams, Harry Smith and Matty Warburton.

Oliver was the star with his three goals though, one of which was a superb overhead-kick, while Warburton and Billy Waters also got on the score sheet.

“It was an excellent run-out,” said West. “It’s a lovely set up here and we appreciate them giving us a game. The lads played really well.

“We wanted them to move the ball and we wanted some of them to play in slightly different positions as well to get a feel for where they might have to play within a game sometimes.

“It was a good workout for the boys. We had to try and use all of the players available because we were trying to save their legs.

“It’s important not to get too much game-time in the first game but I thought the lads played really well.

“We moved the ball quite well and we made some good opportunities and we could have scored a few more.”

With the new League Two season now less than a month away, Cobblers step up their preparations with a week-long training camp in Spain.

West added: “I’m excited about the season because we’ve got good players who know more about the game and have good experience.

“We can see that they’re gelling and it’s important for them to play games like Saturday’s for them to get to the next stage.

“The atmosphere has been very good. It’s been hard work physically for the players but they’ve taken to it excellently.

“They’re a good, tight-knit group and they’re all trying to get one other going and they’ve responded to each other really well.”