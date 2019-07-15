Enter now for annual Daventry District Sports Awards

People across Daventry are being encouraged to nominate their local sporting heroes for the annual Daventry District Sports Awards.

Run by Everyone Active in partnership with Daventry District Council, the annual sports awards aim to celebrate the wealth of sporting talent in Daventry district.

Nominees are encouraged to showcase their club, team or school or to recognise local athletes, coaches or volunteers by nominating them for an award.

There are a total of 11 categories, recognising the best community club, activity group, team, coach, volunteer, young leader, school, young sportsperson and disabled sportsperson of the year.

There is also an award for the best overall sportsperson and a Lifetime Contribution to Sport gong.

The event, which feeds into the regional heats of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, will be presented at a formal evening celebration at Daventry Leisure Centre on Thursday, October 24.

Councillor Alan Hills, the community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at the district council, said: “Daventry district boasts a very active sporting scene with some incredibly talented individuals, who are often backed by talented coaches, nurturing clubs and schools, and a huge network of volunteers.

“Our annual Sports Awards aim to highlight everyone’s contribution and are an excellent opportunity to give recognition to anyone involved in local sport who you feel deserves a public accolade for their achievements.

"Please get in touch and submit your nominations.”

To view the criteria for individual awards or to submit a nomination, visit the website www.everyoneactive.com/news/daventrysportsawards

For further information contact Megan Whittingham at Everyone Active by phoning 01327 871 144 or emailing meganwhittingham@everyoneactive.com