Since opening they have kindly put together a £2,000 deal for the Daventry U8 Spartans for the coming season.

The Spartans are part of Daventry town football club and play in the local Northamptonshire leagues are thrilled to be partnered with newest green company in town.

Xetrov at their Browns Road site, process waste using advanced thermal treatment.

The heat produced from the 98% conversion process is recovered for different energy uses and the remaining 2% solid residue is completely inert and is recovered to be used in road construction or building materials.

Team coach Ross Jamieson said, “It’s such a generous gesture, especially during a cost of living crisis. It ensures the whole team are kitted out with a new strip and training equipment.