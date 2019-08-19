Emery on the spot to make it the perfect start for Town

Daventry Town have made the perfect start to life in the BetVictor Southern League.

Luke Emery bagged the winner as ten-men Town beat Kempston Rovers 2-1 in Tuesday’s Division One Central clash to back up their opening day success at Kidlington.

Aaron King almost put Town in front when his effort was pushed around the post by Carl Knox. Kempston looked dangerous on the break but King had another shot which flew across the face of the goal after good build up playing down the right side.

Cameron Hyde had a long range effort for Rovers but the shot was direct at Iustin Cerga. It was Hyde who went closest for the visitors as his free-kick on the half-volley only just cleared the bar.

But Gareth Hunt’s free-kick curled just inside the near post to put the visitors in front. Dan Childs almost equalised with a shot that dipped over the keeper but stuck the bar and bounced down.

A great run from Taylor Orosz into the box ended with the keeper again saving well and Emery’s follow up was blocked on the line. King had another shot parried by Knox who then superbly tipped over Taylor Orosz’s shot.

Harris finally equalised when he arrived late at the back post to volley the ball into the net.

Town were down to ten men after the restart when King got a second caution. But as often happens, the ten-men gelled together even more and gave their all.

Emery’s hold up play in the last half hour was excellent with Taylor Orosz making excellent runs as Town looked for an unlikely winner.

It came when Knox was closed down by Emery who had his legs taken away and a penalty awarded. Emery made no mistake from the ensuing spot-kick and Town held on for a nervous ten minutes to see it through.