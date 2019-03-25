Emery grabs the only goal as Town take another step to title

Luke Emery’s 29th goal of the season earned all three points for Daventry Town

The premier division leaders won 1-0 at Boston Town on Saturday thanks to a goal from top scorer Emery with his 29th goal of the season.

Arron Parkinson’s side should have gone ahead when Kieran Fitzgerald hit the bar from 20 yards. But the only goal arrived in the 27th minute when Adam Confue danced his way through the centre of the park and pinged a ball over for Emery, who took the pass in his stride, turned Corey Cuncliffe before stroking it home from six yards out.

While Daventry were the more dominant side in terms of possession, the Poachers did almost catch the hosts out when a long ball saw Liam Tunstall head on for Fraser Bayliss who fired wide.

Daventry kept creating plenty of chances, two of the best came in the closing moments of the half. Fitzgerald sprinted his way along the right and cut the ball back for Taylor Orosz, who side-footed inches wide. On the on the stroke of halftime, Orosz took Phil Cassidy’s pass and cut in but thundered a drive that smashed against the post.

In the second half the Poachers stood firm before Fitzgerald sped past Mikkel Fosu down the right wing and delivered a delightful cross, which Confue rose highest to power a header goal bound only for Travis Portas to tip over the bar.

Despite being camped in the oppositions half, it was actually the visitors who could of levelled up when Bayliss got on the end of a cross and forced Lustin Cerga into a good save, pushing the Boston striker’s chance over the bar.

There was little for either keeper to do in the final stages as Daventry looked to make the three points safe but failed to really trouble Portas again and Emery’s goal proved to be the difference.