Duffy and Jennings on mark to knock Town out in the replay

Daventry Town fell at the first hurdle in the Buildbase FA Trophy despite having a second bite at the cherry.

Town went out of the competition in Monday’s preliminary round replay at Kidsgrove a goal in each half sunk Aaron Parkinson’s side.

Already with several players unavailable through injury and work commitments, the night was made worse by travel problems due to the weather which left some players only arriving half an hour before the match started.

The match officials took the bold decision to get the match on and monitor it as the game progressed. Despite some standing water on the pitch at the start and heavy rain falling throughout the night, the pitch condition did not get any worse and completing the match was never in doubt.

Just when Town thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did, when Adam Confue went down under a heavy challenge and, despite trying to continue, he was unable to do so and was replaced by Nat Liburd after just 15 minutes.

The Grove took the lead midway through the first half following their second corner of the match. Town were unable to clear their lines and the ball fell kindly to former Portsmouth and Coventry City defender Richard Duffy to fire home.

Town looked the better side for the remainder of the first half. Kieran Fitzgerald, who bagged the equaliser in Saturday’s game, saw a defender deflect his shot on to the bar before Adam Creaney struck a fierce shot from the edge of the box that cannoned off the bar.

Fitzgerald has two good shouts for penalties in the second half but as Town pushed forward for an equaliser, James Jennings made sure of Kidsgrove’s place in the next round where they will play Wisbech Town at home.

So, it’s back to BetVictor Southern League action for Town who travel to Didcot Town on Saturday.