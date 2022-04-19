Double Easter joy for Daventry Town

The Daventry players celebrate one of their goals in the 3-1 Easter Monday win at Corby Town. Picture courtesy of Daventry Town FC

The Purple Army, who were 3-1 winners at Steel Park, are now preparing for their final game of the season as they take Halesowen Town at the Elderstubbs on Saturday.

Halesowen’s title hopes were ruined over the Easter weekend but a win for Daventry could see them jump up to as high as 14th in the final table.

Having picked up back-to-back wins over Yaxley and Corby over Easter, Town are ending the season with a flourish.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby scored first at Steel Park but Daventry hit back with three goals in the second half.

Long throw-ins by Lewis Burgess and Bleu McNeil caused havoc all afternoon in the Corby defence after the home team had scored first in the 20th minute.

A huge throw-in by Burgess enabled Jack Bowen to head home a 76th minute equaliser and there were near misses by both Taylor Orosz and Jeff Woodward before the injury-time winners.

Orosz volleyed home in the first minute of stoppage-time and the Corby fans were already on their way out of the ground by the time Bowen's second headed goal came from another long throw.

Almost 500 spectators watched that game while there were only 97 fans inside the Elderstubbs when Daventry overwhelmed Yaxley by a 3-0 margin in shirt-sleeved conditions last Saturday.

Club captain Ross Harris led by example as his team kept a clean sheet for the first time in two months to account for the Cuckoos who conceded two goals midway through the first half.

A defensive mix-up by the visitors enabled George Ball to tap in the opening goal before Adam Confue tip-toed past two defenders to add a second following good work by both Ball and Nat Gosnal-Tyler.

Daventry took their peddle off the accelerator in the second half but a pinpoint long cross from Gosnal-Tyler allowed Bowen to head home the third.