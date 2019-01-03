Defender Taylor happy with his form in Town’s back three

Cobblers defender Ash Taylor says he is ‘enjoying’ his role in Keith Curle’s 3-5-2 formation.

The 28-year-old missed six weeks of the season through injury when Curle first took over but he’s been a regular ever since returning to the side against Exeter City in November, starting each of Town’s last nine matches.

And despite enduring a difficult afternoon against MK Dons recently, when he conceded a first-half penalty, Taylor says he’s happy with his form whether he’s playing as the middle centre-back or on the right side.

“I’m enjoying it and I like playing in a back three because I can have an influence on the two players alongside me,” he said.

“I’ve played it with Aberdeen a few times so I’m familiar with the position and I’m enjoying it at the moment, especially under the new manager because we’re playing some good football and we’re looking to play and it’s suiting us at the moment.”

Taylor was speaking in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat at Forest Green Rovers on New Year’s Day when George Williams and Theo Archibald struck at either end of the game, cancelling out Sam Foley’s header in-between.

“It is very disappointing to lose the game in that manner with a last-minute goal,” admitted Taylor. I thought we were the better team in the second-half and if we get the second goal we go on to win the game but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“We need to bounce back from this and take the positives into the next game and look to kick-on and get those wins on the board because there were a lot of positives to come out of the game.

“The start was disappointing and something we need to rectify because we need to come out the traps flying and we want to put it right. We’ll look to do that in training and make a quicker start than we did on Tuesday.”