Defender Goode ‘glad to be back’ as he makes swift return to the Cobblers

Charlie Goode admits ‘it is a bit weird’ making such a quick return to the Cobblers, but admits he is ‘glad to be back’.

Goode only said his goodbyes to his Town team-mates in May, having completed his four-month loan stint, having joined from Scunthorpe United in January.

I have been at Scunthorpe where it has been a different type of summer, with not many signings, but when you see the signings coming in here then it looks good. There are some good names in there Cobblers defender Charlie Goode

The central defender returned to Glanford Park with the intention of working his way into new boss Paul Hurst’s plans for the upcoming Sky Bet League Two campaign - but just a couple of months later he finds himself back at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Goode was signed for an undisclosed fee, has agreed a three-year deal with the Cobblers, and he is happy to have made the move.

“It is a bit weird being back after such a short amount of time, but I am glad to be back,” said Goode, who played 17 times for Town while on loan, and impressed throughout his stay.

“I came last season and got a taste for it, and we went on that good run and I saw there was a chance then that we could go up.

“That obviously didn’t happen, but this season I want to be in and around it and I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t think that would happen. I just want to get cracking.”

It will have been a very different squad that Goode will have met up with on his first day of pre-season training with Town on Thursday morning.

There has been a lot of change when it comes to the playing staff, with 12 having left the club and 11, including Goode, signing on.

And the 23-year-old admitted he has been keeping tabs from afar on what has been happening at the PTS.

“From an outsider’s point of view, I have kept an eye on what’s been happening here and I have seen what signings have come in,” said Goode.

“I have been at Scunthorpe where it has been a different type of summer, with not many signings, but when you see nine or so signings coming in here then it looks good.

“There are some good names in there that have signed as well.”

Goode was a wanted man this summer, with several clubs showing an interest in him, including some from league one, but he has opted for the Cobblers.

One of the key reasons for that was the length of contract offered to him, with the Watford-born player admitting: “You ask any player, if you get a three-year contract then it is financial security.

“You can buy a house, you can settle down, and I am actually quite local as well so it has worked out quite nicely.

“I have been up north for a few years, but I am ready now to settle down and get my career moving.”