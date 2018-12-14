Defender Facey setting his sights of earning new Cobblers contract

Shay Facey is setting his sights on winning a new contract with the Cobblers.

The defender is approaching his first anniversary as a Town player following his January transfer window switch from Manchester City, and he wants to ensure he stays at the PTS Academy Stadium for a lot longer yet.

I am coming up to the end of my contract and I am looking to put together as many impressive performances as possible to give me the best chance of earning myself a new contrac Cobblers defender Shay Facey

The 23-year-old signed an 18-month deal when he joined the Cobblers for an undisclosed fee in the first week of this year, with the player keen to make his mark in the senior game.

And although for the club things haven’t gone to plan, with Town getting relegated from Sky Bet League One in May and changing manager twice, Facey says he has really enjoyed his time in the claret and white, even though his stint so far has included ‘ups and downs’.

When on the field, Facey has shown the quality he possesses, but the player admits he has been frustrated by the amount of injury problems he has had.

Facey has still made 29 appearances for the club, 25 of them from the start, and he is now hoping he can get an injury-free run to try to secure a new deal.

“It has gone quickly, so that is a good thing isn’t it? I have enjoyed it,” said Facey when asked about his first year at the club.

“I have had a few ups and downs as you do in football, with injuries and not playing and those types of things.

“But I am coming up to the end of my contract and I am looking to put together as many impressive performances as possible to give me the best chance of earning myself a new contract.

“That is the focus, and it goes without saying helping the team as well.”

Facey made his first start for the club since October when he played in last Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Cambridge United, and then followed it up with another 90 minutes in the 1-0 win at Crawley Town on Saturday.

He is now hoping fortune smiles on him when it comes to fitness, and he can get a lengthy run in the team.

Asked about the injuries that have hit him, Facey said: “It has been frustrating, but that is part of the game.

“All I can do is look after myself as best as possible, which I do, and a bit of luck then doesn’t go amiss.

“Hopefully I will get that, and we as a team can progress, and hopefully myself as an individual at the club as well.”

The next chance for team and player to progress comes on Saturday when 10th-placed Stevenage arrive at the PTS.

Facey is likely to start in that game, and he knows how key a clash it is for him and his team-mates.

“We will get one step closer up the table if we win, and I think we can get to 13th if we do that, and it will take us to within two points of Stevenage, so it is a big game,” said the Stockport-born player.

“We will be looking to take all three points with us being at home.

“I have not followed Stevenage too closely to be honest, I have been concentrating on what we are doing, but they do seem to be a good side, a solid side. It will be a good test for us on Saturday.”

This weekend’s game marks the start of the busy Christmas period, with the Cobblers playing five matches in the space of 17 days, and Facey says the team are going into it in good spirits.

“You want to get in as good a form as possible leading into this period when the games come thick and fast,” said the right-back.

“We take the Cambridge game (in the Checkatrade Trophy) as a win as well, so that is two wins in a week, and if we can keep that going on Saturday and then take that into the busy period then fingers crossed the run will continue.”