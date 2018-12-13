Defender Facey declares play-off bid ‘a realistic aim’ for Cobblers

Defender Shay Facey says the Cobblers’ ambition has to be on launching a serious tilt at reaching the Sky Bet League Two promotion play-offs this season.

With the current campaign quickly approaching the halfway point, Town still find themselves in the bottom half of the table, but confidence and belief is growing at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Last weekend’s battling 1-0 win at Crawley Town saw the Cobblers rise to 14th in the table, and that means they are eight points off the top seven with 21 matches played.

It’s still a big gap, but Keith Curle’s men return to home soil this weekend aiming to extend a seven-match unbeaten run at the PTS that stretches back to early September.

They take on 10th-placed Stevenage on Saturday, knowing a win will see them move to just two points behind The Boro.

And Facey says he and his team-mates are confident they are more than capable of forcing their way into the play-off picture.

“The play-offs are a definite aim for us,” said the former Manchester City man.

“I think the first thing we had to do was steady the ship, and I think we have managed to do that now.

“Defensively we look a lot better, and we are scoring goals, so if we can keep the ball out of the back of our net then we will always have the chance to score and win games.

“So a realistic aim would be for the play-offs, but we will see.

“We have a good chance to pick up points over the Christmas period, and hopefully that will stand us in good stead.”

Saturday’s clash with Stevenage will be only Town’s second home league game since November 3, and Facey is looking forward to returning to the PTS.

“Some of the lads prefer to play at home, and some away for whatever reason, but I just like to play, it doesn’t matter where it is,” said Facey.

“That said, it will be nice to get three points in front of the home crowd on Saturday and give them something to look forward to.”