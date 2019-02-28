Defender Charlie hoping Goode run continues against play-off hopefuls

The Cobblers will be aiming to try and hammer a nail in the coffin of another club’s promotion bid when they travel to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

It has been a feature of Town’s performances in recent weeks that they have performed well against clubs with their sights set on the Sky Bet League Two top seven and beyond.

The aberration of the 4-0 defeat to Colchester United aside, since the turn of the year the Cobblers have won at top half teams Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage, drawn at leaders Lincoln City and thumped promotion hopefuls Carlisle United 3-0 at home.

The problems have come against clubs below them in the table, with defeat at Cambridge United and home draws with Morecambe and Crawley Town.

This weekend Town go to a Crewe side that may be only two places above them in the table in 14th, but David Artell’s side still believe they can make up the eight-point gap that exists between them and the top seven.

And, if recent form is anything to go by, that should suit the Cobblers down to the ground!

It is a strange thing how Town seem to perform better against teams higher up the table, but defender Charlie Goode just feels it proves how strong league two is.

“It is hard to say why that happens, but every game in this divsion is going to be tough,” said the Scunthorpe United man, who is on loan at the Cobblers until the end of the season.

“Whether it is against teams who are fighting for survival, going for the play-offs or just trying to get as high as they can.

“Against Crawley last week, they are sort of in the same position as us, so every game is hard.

“We just have to try and continue the run we are on at the moment, and I am sure we can get another good result at the weekend.”

Goode must have wondered what he had walked into when he was part of the team thrashed 4-0 by Colchester on his debut.

But since then things have gone a lot better with Town stringing together a four-match unbeaten run, and Goode has been impressed with the squad around him, and in particular the younger players, who he is hoping he can help along the way.

“Since I first came in the door, you can see that there is a lot of good, young talent here,” said Goode, who is onl 23 himself.

“There are a lot of experienced bodies that will help those younger players, so that is always good.

“I have been the young lad when I started at Scunthorpe and others have guided me through.

“I will take my past experiences and try to help some of the younger boys here. At the minute it seems to be working.”