Daren Young

On Thursday, the Purple Army, who finished ninth in United Counties League Premier Division South this season, announced that Young had left the club by mutual consent.

And the hunt for his successor was launched immediately, with Daventry posting the job advert on social media.

The club statement read: "Daventry Town FC can confirm the departure of first-team manager Daren Young from the club by mutual consent.

"The Chairman took a call from Daren this afternoon tendering his resignation due to his work commitments, and he wishes DTFC all the best for the future.

"The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Daren for his efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club.

"The club will now begin the process of appointing a new first-team manager."

The subsequent managerial role advert read: "Daventry Town Football Club are now inviting applications for the role of first-team manager.

"Can all applications be emailed to the club at [email protected] in the first instance with details of qualifications and past positions held.

"All applications will be dealt with the strictest of confidence.