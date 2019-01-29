Curle waiting on ‘domino effect’ to kick in as he reveals signing setback

Cobblers boss Keith Curle admits he is waiting on the transfer window ‘domino effect’ to kick in so he can finally do the business he needs and wants to do in the final few days of January.

Since the turn of the year, Curle has consistently and patiently spoken of adding quality and strength to the Town squad, and there has been movement of players in and out of the PTS Academy Stadium.

We have just missed out on one target, who has gone up to Scotland. He has chosen another option, and you are going to get that, and you are going to get disappointments Cobblers boss Keith Curle

Five players have exited and three loan signings have come in, but as yet, and with the transfer window set to close in less than three days’ time, Curle still hasn’t made a permanent signing.

The Town boss is still keen to do that though, and revealed he very nearly got that first deal over the line this week, but was frustratingly knocked back.

“We have just missed out on one target, who has gone up to Scotland,” said Curle.

“He is an experienced player that would have added the level of maturity and experience we need, and good footballing ability.

“But he has chosen another option, and you are going to get that, and you are going to get disappointments.

“But there are other options that become available as it is like a domino effect.

“That’s when other football clubs get their targets, they realise they are happy, and then they are able to give other players within their squad the opportunity to go and get more game time.

“Unfortunately, we are not at the front of that dominp roll, so we have to make sure that we are reactive if certain players we have identified become available.

“If not, then the search goes on for improved quality within the squad.

“Simon Tracey, the head of recruitment, is here this week so we have direct contact.

“There are some good players out there, but we are not going to fill the changing room with players we don’t think are going to improve us.”

As well as the potential of players coming in, Curle also hinted one or two more may yet leave the club, although it will have to be the right move for all parties.

“I have had a few enquiries that I have put to the football club” said the Town boss.

“Some have suited the players and some have suited the football club, and haven’t suited me, and there have been other enquiries that haven’t suited the player.

“The way I operate is, if enquiries come in then I inform the players and then it is a case of do they see it as a move to further their career, get more game time, or be something longer term for themselves.

“As soon as I get the answer back it is then a discussion between me and the football club.

“Just because somebody comes in for one of our players, it doesn’t mean they automatically go out the door, it has to fit right with the club, and fit right with me.”