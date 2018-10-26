Curle says Cobblers now have to deal with raised expectation levels

Keith Curle accepts that he and his Cobblers players have to rise to the challenge of dealing with the raised expectation following the stunning 5-0 midweek win at Macclesfield Town.

The Town boss says the players are ‘buzzing’ after their demolition of the Silkmen, and that there is a ‘spring in the players’ steps’ ahead of Saturday’s date with Oldham Athletic at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 3pm).

Curle has lost just one of his six games in charge since taking over from Dean Austin at the beginning of the month, and has won three of the past four, with Tuesday’s rout at Moss Rose raising the bar to a new height.

And the Cobblers manager knows the test now is to maintain that sort of performance level, starting with this weekend’s home clash with the Latics.

“The changing room is buzzing, there is a vibe about the place and there is a spring in the players’ steps, which is what you want,” said Curle.

“The focus is now on Oldham, and we start implementing our strategy for that game.

“We need the players’ mental attention, the physical aspects will be catered for, and then it is about the mental approach because Saturday’s game is another challenge.

“The expectations will be raised, and we are expecting more supporters to come on board who will have heard there is a wave starting down at the stadium and they want to get on board.

“That creates a different kind of environment and we are looking forward to that.

“We want people to come here with the expectation that they are going to see an entertaining game of football, where there is going to be a committed Northampton Town team going against whoever we play.”

On Saturday the Cobblers come up against an Oldham side sitting in mid-table in Sky Bet League Two, five points and six places better off than 18th-placed Town, with both clubs still adjusting to life in the bottom tier following relegation from league one last season.

Oldham ended a run of five matches without a win on Tuesday night when they saw off Cheltenham Town 2-0 at Boundary Park, and Curle is expecting a tough test from Frankie Bunn’s team at the PTS.

“Oldham started the season very well, but I think they have been slightly disrupted by some injuries to key players.

“Some of those key players are now coming back, and I think they have a very experienced squad that have racked up a lot of games.

“They will be very competitive, and at the beginning start of the season they got very used to winning games.

“They have just got back on form by beating Cheltenham in their last game, so it will be a difficult challenge for the players, but one we are looking forward to.”