Curle prepared to take his time as he targets final pieces of Cobblers jigsaw

Boss Keith Curle insists the behind-the-scenes recruitment drive at the Cobblers has not slowed down - but says he won’t ‘rush into things’ when it comes to signings.

After a hectic start to the close season transfer window, with eight players joining the club by the first week of June, things have died down a little, at least when it comes to announcements.

Aaron Pierre left the Cobblers this week to sign for Shrewsbury

In the past three weeks the only player to sign has been Reece Hall-Johnson from Grimsby Town, while on Monday there was a notable departure when player of the year and skipper Aaron Pierre was sold to Shrewsbury Town.

Curle had already stated he wanted to bring in three or four more signings before that news broke, and he admits that Pierre’s sale means he will also have to be replaced.

Curle says the club has ‘a few quid’ to spend following Pierre’s sale, and that he is still working hard to capture the players he wants - but he will only be doing deals if they are right for the Cobblers.

Asked about when further signings may be announced, Curle said: “With the players we are speaking to at the minute, if we are able to tie down personal terms and agree fees with their clubs, then the sooner we get the business done the better.

We have identified targets, we have players on the radar, and it is just a case of tying up the loose ends and making sure everything is right Cobblers boss Keith Curle

“But we are prepared to wait, because we don’t rush into things.

“We have identified targets, we have players on the radar, and it is just a case of tying up the loose ends and making sure everything is right.

“We don’t overspend, we are trying to show good housekeeping, and we try to get value for money.

“That won’t change because we have got a few quid from the Aaron Pierre deal.

“We are not in a rush to spend that money if we don’t think it’s value.”

Pierre’s sale leaves the Cobblers light in central defence, and Curle’s sights are already set on bolstering that area.

“Because Aaron’s transfer wasn’t an overnight thing and has been going on for two or three weeks, I knew there was a likelihood that I might lose him,” said Curle.

“So I have been able to go out and work with Simon (Tracey) and the rest of the coaching staff to identify players, and now it is a case of having further discussions and making sure that they fit the criteria of what I want to bring into the group.

“That’s not only the football, but the character and the room for development and progression that I can see in an individual.

“I need to bring in one, possible two centre-backs, to give us the proper balance and cover.”