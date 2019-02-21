Curle: ‘Last opportunity’ for ‘self-employed’ Cobblers players

Keith Curle has made it clear to his ‘self-employed’ Cobblers players they are all playing for their futures over the final 13 games of the season.

With Town sitting in 16th place in the Sky Bet League Two table, 10 points above the relegation zone and 13 points adrift of the play-offs, there may not seem too much to play for.

But that is not the way Curle sees it, and he is demanding his players maintain their focus for every single game, especially if they want to impress him and ensure they are part of his future plans.

Curle has been at the helm since the beginning of October and ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Stevenage he admitted time is running out for the Town players, many of whom are out of contract this summer, to ensure their futures lie at the PTS Academy Stadium.

“We have had a very good look at the squad, and we are coming to the latter stages of the season now where people have got their last opportunity to enhance their chances of staying on the journey I think the football club can go on, and needs to go on,” said Curle.

When asked about getting the team fired up for the run-in, the Town boss said: “That is part of my job.

“That came within the first week of me coming to the football club when I outlined to the players they are self-employed.

“Even though they are in a football club environment and they are in a team environment, ultimately they are self-employed.

“How well they do individually within the team structure will have a bearing on where their career and where their fortunes lie.

“Players want to play, because they know they are self-employed.

“To give themselves the best opportunity of either earning another contract here, or earning a contract elsewhere at the end of the season, they want to be performing and they need to be on the grass.

“That is not Monday to Friday on the training ground, they need to be out there on a Saturday representing the football club, and putting on a performance that they are proud of and ultimately gains us the points we need.”