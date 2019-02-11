Curle gives his reasons for handing the Cobblers armband to Pierre

Keith Curle has explained why he thinks Aaron Pierre is the right man to lead the Cobblers after the centre-back was chosen to take over captain duties from Ash Taylor and David Buchanan.

Taylor and Buchanan had largely shared the captaincy for the first 33 matches of the season, but with both not in the team for last month’s home game against Carlisle United, Curle believed Pierre was the right man to skipper the team.

What I’ve noticed with Aaron is that he’s enjoying the responsibility and that extra that comes with the armband.

The extra responsibility seems to have enhanced Pierre’s performance on the pitch, and the 25-year-old has remained in the role despite both Taylor and Buchanan returning in recent weeks, including against Lincoln on Saturday when Pierre scored his sixth goal of the campaign.

On why that is, Curle said: “It wasn’t a decision I took lightly but it was a decision I made. There was an acceptance from David and Ash and the thing you would say about those players, when they walk on the field they’re captains.

“But what I’ve noticed with Aaron is that he’s enjoying the role and that extra responsibility that comes with wearing the armband.

“Ideally, what we want is 11 captains on the pitch, so if an armband can help certain individuals, then it’s the right thing to do and I’ll do it.

“Those changes are subtle changes. I didn’t shout about it and haven’t made noises about but it’s how I work because I don’t mind change and making changes.

“I’m not adverse to changing things and if I think it’s the right thing to do, then I’ll do it.”

Shay Facey added to Town’s injury concerns on Saturday when he limped off with a thigh injury, but Curle is hopeful it’s not a serious issue.

He added: “Shay has a slight thigh strain but we think we caught it early enough. He’s got a smiley face after the game which is always a good sign.

“What we try and do is encourage the players that when they feel something and it’s not right, give us the signal because now we’ve got good strength in the squad and there’s options on the bench.

“If it’s tactically OK to change it, then we will change it. We don’t ask players for favours and we don’t encourage them to continue when they’re injured.”