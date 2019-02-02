Curle feels he can’t ‘rant and rave’ at Cobblers despite Colchester collapse

Cobblers boss Keith Curle believes he has needed to take a different approach to man managing his players, saying he can’t ‘rant and rave’ at them despite Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Colchester United.

Town were blown away by a rampant U’s outfit who put their hosts to the sword during a one-sided second-half performance as they clinched just their second win in eight games.

Frank Nouble’s 25th-minute opener had United ahead at half-time but it was in the second period when the real damage was done, Abobaker Eisa, Kane Vincent-Young and Sammie Szmodics all netting while Harry Pell missed a penalty.

Despite the manner of his side’s defeat though, Curle was reluctant to tear strips off his players, saying that is not the best approach to take with this particular squad.

“What we don’t do is fall out,” he said. “The easiest thing to do would be to go into the changing room and rant and rave about things but I get the feeling that the changing room and some of the personnel in that changing room have had that before in terms of people losing their rag.

“These players go into their shell and very quickly I’ve realised there’s got to be another way to get the best out of these players. Ranting and raving would make me feel a lot better for 15 or 20 minutes but it doesn’t work with the changing room.

“It’s the changing room that will get us results. We needed the kick up the backside today and now it’s about the reaction to that which I’m looking for.”

Curle also warned any players frustrated with their lack of game-time that they must prove their worth if they want to get back into the team.

“We need to win games,” he added. “There’s a few unhappy players in the changing room as you can imagine.

“There’s a little bit of disappointment and noses have been put out of joint because they’re not playing but I’ll deal with that because it’s my job.

“When you have a squad of 23 or 24 and you name a team, there’s going to be a few people that are disappointed and that disappointment could turn into a negative but I collect the negativity and that’s the message.

“If anyone has a problem or a negative or disappointment, come and see me and I’ll tell you why you’re not in the team and then it’s down to them to do something about it.

“If they can’t do something about it, there’s the reason why they’re not playing.”