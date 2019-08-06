Curle: Cobblers now have ‘good characters’ in the changing room

Whilst accepting it would be easier for his new-look squad to gel in a ‘winning team’, Cobblers boss Keith Curle believes he now has a changing room full of ‘good characters’ in the wake of their 1-0 defeat to Walsall on Saturday.

Twelve months ago, Town opened the season with a similarly disappointing 1-0 home loss against Lincoln and that was followed by underwhelming campaign as they began slowly and never recovered.

But Curle has overhauled the squad this summer and not only has he signed players more suited to his style of play, he’s also addressed the lack of experience in the dressing room by signing Chris Lines and Alan McCormack among others.

That should mean the Cobblers are now better equipped to deal with setbacks, such as Saturday’s opening-day defeat to the Saddlers when James Clarke scored the only goal of the game.

“It’s always better to gel and bond in a winning team,” admitted Curle who named nine summer signings in his team. “But the characters we’ve got in the changing room and at the football club now are good characters.

“There’s disappointment with the result but I’ve not got a problem with their effort or commitment and there were pleasing things to come out of the game – effort and commitment will be a given for my team.”

The Cobblers could and probably should have taken at least a point from Saturday’s keenly-contested encounter after creating several good openings in front of goal.

Curle added: “The end product in the final third and the delivery into the box was excellent but you need aggression in the final third, sometimes just getting your head on it isn’t enough.

“You’ve got to get the ball under the crossbar and head it down and get it into the back of the net, but we created enough chances to win two or three games.”