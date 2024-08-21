Cowan hoping Brackley can bounce back for big Bank Holiday weekend battles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gavin Cowan is hoping Tuesday's defeat at Kidderminster Harriers can be the catalyst for a big Bank Holiday weekend for his Brackley Town team.

The Saints were edged out 1-0 in midweek as they suffered their second defeat in three Vanarama National League North matches.

They did manage to claim an impressive 1-0 success on the road last Saturday, seeing off Chester FC thanks to a goal from Connor Hall.

But they came back down to earth against a strong Harriers side.

Brackley were edged out at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday night (picture: Glenn Alcock)

Brackley will now look to recover quickly ahead of Saturday's home clash with Curzon Ashton before they travel to Spennymoor Town two days later.

And when asked about the prospect of playing two games in three days this weekend, boss Cowan said: "It's huge.

"For a squad like ours, four games in nine days is a big ask so we need to be totally at it.

"The lads exerted quite a lot of energy on Tuesday night so we need to bring it down on Thursday so the lads are good to go.

"We'll utilise the squad ready for Saturday-Monday.

"We'll travel Sunday as well to make sure we're preparing right, and it's brilliant to see how far we've come as a club.

"We'll be doing all the right things and it's a great opportunity for the lads to go and get what they deserve.

"I didn't think the lads got what they deserved on Tuesday so hopefully that will be the bit between their teeth going into Saturday and Monday.

"We'll be trying to get six points."

Brackley battled hard at Kidderminster, but a 21st minute goal proved to be their downfall.

But despite the defeat, Cowan said: “I'm really pleased with the lads in terms of sticking to their tasks for large parts of the game.

"We knew what the game was going to be about and we felt like we set up in the right way.

"They're electric in the final third and we knew we were going to concede lots of possession at times, but the lads were brilliant, certainly in the first 20 minutes and last 20 minutes.

"If we could have maintained that bravery throughout the whole game, I think we'd have come away with something, if not more.

"But credit to Kidderminster, they're a full-time outfit and that definitely shows.

"But we were very brave, we decided to go man for man and when you've got such athleticism against you, I hope it shows my players that I think a lot of them.

"We went toe to toe with them, we felt like we got it right but when the ball turns over, we have to be a lot braver.

"It was really obvious when we were being brave and obvious when we weren't.

"When the ball turned over, we conceded too much possession and we switched off for one moment and they got in.

"We came up against a very good team, a full-time outfit and it's hard to swallow, especially when you have those three chances at the end.

"The lads were in there head in hands because they know we should have nicked something.

"I felt as though from the 20th minute we lost the bravery and it's a strange one because we encourage the lads to play.

"We changed our press at half-time to try to get a bit closer and we felt like that paid off.

"With 25 minutes to go, the lads did get on the ball and were braver and we probably worked their goalkeeper more than they worked ours.

"We had three great chances so it's disappointing because no one wants to lose games and there's a high expectation on us to do well.

"It just wasn't to be.”