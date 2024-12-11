Cowan backs Brackley to 'hit the ground running' after agonising away defeat

Gavin Cowan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan insists Brackley will 'come back and hit the ground running' after suffering an agonising 2-1 defeat at Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Saints had to play most of the Vanarama National League North midweek match with 10 men following the third-minute dismissal of Justin Donawa.

Brackley went a goal down on 27 minutes but hit back with a Morgan Roberts strike a minute into the second period.

It looked like the away side would leave with a hard-fought point, but Scarborough struck deep into added time to secure the win.

"We could have nicked it, we had chances," said Cowan, who will now look to steer his side to victory at home to Chester FC on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

"Just throughout the game, half-decisions were not going our way and blatant decisions weren't going our way.

"It was hard for the lads because it felt like we had to contend with a lot.

"We felt we were worthy of the draw even with 10 men, and the attitude and application were completely faultless.

"One thing we do have to be accountable for is our concentration at the end there because we let a full-back come in and get a shot off.

"We've only got ourselves to blame for that but the whole night was made really difficult.

"We'll recover and come back stronger for Saturday's game.

"I'm really pleased with a lot of the elements from Tuesday's game but our concentration and focus needs to be better at the end there.

"I'm really proud of the lads in a lot of ways but we have to come back and hit the ground running on Saturday."

Cowan was left incensed by the decision to dismiss Donawa.

The Saints boss said: "The night was made a lot more difficult than it needed to be with a very dubious sending off, which is something we've come to expect really.

"It ended up not just being 12 against 11, it was 12 against 10.

"Anyone who was at the game will find it very obvious that we were up against it and it was very difficult.

"The game was made so, so difficult by what we felt was a really harsh sending off.

"I can't fault the lads' attitude and application.

"We've got to be accountable for results but it's a very difficult because there are decisions that we're finding absolutely kamikaze a lot of the time.

"I find it hard to find the words.

"Some of the excuses coming from fourth officials... it will be interesting to see if that refereeing performance gets reviewed.

"People are going to accuse me of blaming the officials but if there's ever a night to do it... we feel totally aggrieved.

"As soon as we saw the name on the sheet, it's not something we looked forward to.

"It was a really difficult one and the players are hurting. They've got a team-mate they're now going to lose for three games.

"We had Matt Lowe come off the field on a stretcher but I think he's alright.

"Everything that could have gone against us did go against us."