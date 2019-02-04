Cornell plays down his on-field ‘argument’ with Facey

Cobblers goalkeeper David Cornell says fans should not read too much into his on-field ‘argument’ with team-mate Shay Facey during Saturday’s humbling defeat to Colchester United.

Cornell and Facey were involved in a heated discussion in the aftermath of Colchester’s second goal, when Abobaker Eisa was left completely unmarked to fire through Cornell’s despairing dive.

I’m trying to tell someone that I think they should be in a different position or in a better position to help the team – we’re not arguing.”

The Town stopper was just as frustrated after Kane Vincent-Young netted a third goal before things turned from bad to worse for the Cobblers when Sammie Szmodics bagged a fourth.

But Cornell has dismissed any thought that there are tensions between players, saying it is purely ‘healthy’ debate and he would expect the same should he be at fault for a goal.

“It’s not arguments,” he said. “If I believe someone should have done better to prevent a goal for instance, I’m going to tell them that.

“If the goal’s my fault I expect the same and I expect someone to have a go at me. It’s healthy and we’re just trying to get the best from each other.

“We’re not hard going with one another. I’m trying to tell someone that I think they should be in a different position or in a better position to help the team – we’re not arguing.”

Cornell cut a dispirited figure at full-time on Saturday after his side’s thumping defeat. He could not even take any pleasure from saving Harry Pell’s late spot-kick.

He added: “I think we had some decent chances but you can’t concede four goals – what do you expect when you concede four goals? It doesn’t matter how many chances you get.

“I can’t think about my contribution at all. I’m part of a team and we’ve been beaten 4-0 which obviously isn’t good enough from anyone.

“It’s massively disappointing especially as we had a good run of form at home this season and for it to go like that was clearly disappointing.

“But we’ve got to brush ourselves down because we’ve got a big game on Tuesday.”