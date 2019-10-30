Confue on the mark for Town but Corby hit back to go top

Aaron Parkinson will be looking for his Daventry Town side to get back on track.

Corby Town moved to the top of the BetVictor Southern League table for the first time after beating Town 3-1 in front of the season’s biggest crowd on Tuesday.

The Steelmen now lead Berkhamsted by two points while Town will need to win their next two Division One Central games against strugglers St Neots Town and Wantage Town to remain in touch with the play-offs places.

Despite a strong start by Corby the home team took the lead against the run of play when the impressive Adam Confue sent a curling 20-yard left-footed shot into the net after 20 minutes. The equaliser came almost immediately for a well-organised Corby side when a long clearance by keeper Dan George found John Dean and his pin-point cross was headed home by Jordon Crawford.

The Steelmen went ahead in the 43rd minute when keeper Iustin Cerga misjudged a Jake Duffy corner, allowing Dean to fire home from close range.

Ihe second half but Corby continued to call most of the shots with assistant player-manager Elliot Sandy hitting the bar before Crawford fired over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The visitors running off the ball was far superior to Town’s and it came as little surprise when the lively Crawford rounded off the scoring with a second goal in the 87th minute.

Daventry’s growing injury list got even longer when Luke Emery limped off midway through the contest.

After this Saturday’s trip to St Neots, Parkinson’s side face an intriguing home Southern League Cup tie on Tuesday at home to step three high-fliers Nuneaton Borough. But in the league, they may have to settle for mid-table obscurity after punching above their weight to achieve two UCL promotions in three seasons.