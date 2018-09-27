Confirmation of Cobblers sale talks is of no concern to boss Austin

Boss Dean Austin insists the confirmation that Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas is in talks to sell the club has not affected him or his players in any way.

Thomas confirmed last week that he and the Town board are in negotiations with three different parties about investing in the club, and admitted he is open to selling up if the price and buyer are right.

Thomas has been chairman at the Cobblers since November, 2016, when he and fellow directors Mike Wailing and David Bower rescued the club from possible extinction when they took over from previous chairman David Cardoza.

Former Oxford United chairman Thomas stated in the summer that he would be open to selling the club if the right offer came along, and last week he confirmed that talks are currently ongoing.

Austin was appointed Town manager by Thomas in May after a brief caretaker stint following the sacking of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and he says that as far as he is concerned nothing has changed with regards to his position.

And he added that any talk of the club being sold has nothing to do with the players either.

Asked about the news that the club could be sold, Austin said: “It doesn’t affect me to be honest with you.

“The chairman has supported the club since coming in here, and they (the board) have bankrolled the club.

“Football clubs like this lose a lot of money every year, and they bankroll that.

“We do talk, and Kelvin will make me aware of stuff that is going on, but it has no bearing on me or what I do whatsoever, and it shouldn’t have any bearing on the players either.

“Our job is to win games of football, and I think I have enough on my plate trying to deal with that at the minute rather than worrying about things on the outside.”