Concern for former Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh as he is taken ‘ill unexpectedly’

Former Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has been taken to hospital after becoming “ill unexpectedly” on Monday morning.

Edinburgh is now manager of Leyton Orient, and the newly-promoted Sky Bet League Two club have given no further details on the 49-year-old’s condition.

Edinburgh was manager at the Cobblers between the months of January and September in 2017, helping the club to avoid relegation from league one, before losing his job early the following season.

After leaving Town he was appointed Orient boss and this season led the west Londoners to to the National League title, as well as the FA Trophy final earlier this month.

Edinburgh has also previously managed Gillingham and Newport County.

As a player he won the 1991 FA Cup during a 10-year spell at Tottenham and also spent three years at Portsmouth.

“Leyton Orient can confirm head coach Justin Edinburgh was taken to a local hospital on Monday morning after being taken ill unexpectedly,” Orient said in a statement.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time and requests that the family’s privacy is respected.”

The Cobblers tweeted: “Sending our very best wishes to Justin and his family for a speedy recovery.”

The left-back’s former club Spurs tweeted: “Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to our former defender Justin Edinburgh after he was taken ill earlier this morning.”

Portsmouth FC also tweeted: “Best wishes from everyone at Pompey go out to former defender Justin Edinburgh and all at Leyton Orient.”