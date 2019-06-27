Cobblers unveil new black and grey Nike away kit for the 2019/20 season

The Cobblers have unveiled their new away kit for the 2019/20 season.

Nike have produced the dark grey and black striped shirt, which is on sale immediately from the club’s online store.

The new away shirt is made with Nike Dry fabric, which ‘is designed to help you stay dry and comfortable’.

The shirt also features a ‘taped V-neck collar’.

The grey and black design replaces the yellow and red kit from last season, while the new home kit will be launched as part of the club’s open day on Saturday, July 20.

The shirt is on sale now from ntfc.clubstore.co.uk and all sizes are available in adult and junior, up to XXL adult sizes.

In store sales start on Friday morning, with the club shop at the PTS Academy Stadium open from 9am-5pm, and the store will be open again on Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Official EFL shirt printing is can be added, with the price being £12.95 for any name and number, and those over the age of 18 can have official EFL Sky Bet sleeve patches applied to their shirt for £6 a pair.

Supporters can also use the club’s ‘Click and Collect’ service to reserve a shirt.

If this serevice is used, supporters are asked to wait until they receive an e-mail notification to let them know their order is ready before coming down to the club store to collect.