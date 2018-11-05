Cobblers Under-18s take FA Youth Cup centre stage again, while Cogenhoe United kids prepare for Coventry City clash

Cobblers Under-18s will once again take centre stage at the PTS Academy Stadium next week as they bid to progress into the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Jon Brady’s men entertain Swindon Town next Wednesday night, with the Robins youngsters setting up the showdown with a 7-0 first round win over Moneyfields on Saturday.

The Cobblers progressed with a 4-0 win over King’s Lynn at the PTS last Tuesday, with a crowd of more than 500 turning out to cheer the team on.

The club are once again inviting all supporters to come and watch the team against Swindon.

Kick-off at the PTS on Wednesday, November 14, will be at 7pm, and admission prices are £3 for adults and senior citizens, and £1 for under-18s.

Meanwhile, Cogenhoe United’s Under-18s are also gearing up for some big FA Youth Cup action, as they have been drawn at home to Coventry City in round two.

The date for the clash, which will be played at Compton Park, has yet to be confirmed, with the Cooks setting up the glamour showdown with a 2-1 first round win over Grantham last week.

The goal star for United’s youngsters was Tom O’Neil, who scored both goals in the first half.

Coventry’s team will be made up of full-time professionals, and they secured their clash with the Cooks by beating Burton Albion 2-1 in their first round tie.