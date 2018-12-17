Cobblers trip to Tranmere postponed as Rovers set up Tottenham FA Cup date

The Cobblers’ scheduled Sky Bet League Two trip to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, January 5 has been postponed.

The game is off as the Wirral side will instead be hosting Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup that weekend, after Micky Mellon’s men won their second round replay 2-0 at Southport on Monday night.

A new date for the Tranmere versus Cobblers game will be confirmed in due course.

Either side of what is now a blank weekend, the Cobblers will travel to Forest Green Rovers on New Year’s Day followed by the area quarter final of the Checkatrade Trophy against Bristol Rovers at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday, January 8.