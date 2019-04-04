Cobblers top the table as League Two agent fees are revealed

Northampton Town were the highest spenders on agents’ fees in League Two over the past year.

The Cobblers paid £92,125, a rise from £82,845 12 months ago, between February 1, 2018, and the end of the transfer window in January, according to figures released by the FA this week.

Milton Keynes Dons are second in the table after spending £80,236 while fellow promotion contenders Mansfield Town (£77,932) spent the third most.

Struggling Macclesfield Town, promoted from the National League last season, forked out the least (£1,000), just behind third-placed Bury (£6,075).

A total of £940,555 was spent by the 24 League Two clubs during the past year, a slight drop on the previous year (£958,969).